California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 39,190 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

NASDAQ GH opened at $179.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $116.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $181.07.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 981,391 shares of company stock worth $156,505,110. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.