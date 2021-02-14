Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $591.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

