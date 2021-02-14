Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $185.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average of $181.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

