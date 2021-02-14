Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.82

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.15. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 842,531 shares changing hands.

OGZPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

