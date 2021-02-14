Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Increases By 82.0%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the January 14th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Silver Spike Acquisition by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,065,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 278,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.
