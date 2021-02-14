Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Short Interest Down 55.1% in January

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 516,300 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the January 14th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Seneca Biopharma stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,714,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,659. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Seneca Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of central nervous system therapies based on human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. Its pipeline includes NSI-189 small molecule program, NSI-566 stem cell therapy program, and novel & proprietary chemical entity screening platform.

