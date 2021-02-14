Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 14th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.