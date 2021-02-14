Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 14th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. 223,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,069. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

