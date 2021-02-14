Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $279.56

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.56 and traded as high as $919.00. Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) shares last traded at $891.00, with a volume of 243,470 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,290.00.

About Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

