BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund (NYSE:MUS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.34

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $13.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 10,958 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 79.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 644,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 285,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 31.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,037 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 135,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 129,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

