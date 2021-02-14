Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 353 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 567.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 330,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

