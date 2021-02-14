1ST Source Bank Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

