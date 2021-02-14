Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

TSE OLY opened at C$40.75 on Friday. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$55.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

