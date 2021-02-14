Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.
TSE OLY opened at C$40.75 on Friday. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$55.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.
About Olympia Financial Group
See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.