Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Invests $820,000 in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,786,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 215,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,005,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 3,140,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,164. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.