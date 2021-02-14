Fosun International Ltd Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

