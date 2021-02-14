Fosun International Ltd Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

