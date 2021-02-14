Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $113.25 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

