Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

AQN stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 595,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,389. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 165,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 217,703 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.