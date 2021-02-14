Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 705,155 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 224.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 276,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 101.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 261,613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 890.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 213,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

RYAM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 746,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $570.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 3.88.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.