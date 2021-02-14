ContentBox Trading 73% Higher This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $5.36 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

