Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,953.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,589 shares of company stock valued at $552,827. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 345,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

