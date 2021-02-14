Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock opened at $297.36 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $374.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

