$0.31 EPS Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

