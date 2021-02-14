Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $299,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 13.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 10.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

