Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $747,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.