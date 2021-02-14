iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $394.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

