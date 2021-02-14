Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

