Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

