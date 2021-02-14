Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of T-Mobile US worth $325,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.