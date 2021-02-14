23,961 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Western Digital comprises 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.