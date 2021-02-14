Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after buying an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after buying an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

NYSE:PRU opened at $80.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $95.91. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.