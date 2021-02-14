Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Declines By 52.0%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 14th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trillion Energy International stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Trillion Energy International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
Featured Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.