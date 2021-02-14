Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.89

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.89 and traded as low as $24.01. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 40,797 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Norwood Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,072.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 41,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,920 shares of company stock valued at $182,392 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

