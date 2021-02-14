Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.29

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.29 and traded as low as $4.44. Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 65,711 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of £7.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.29.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.