Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $109.31

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and traded as high as $110.80. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 2,721,232 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.10.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.