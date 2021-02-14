Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.15

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $22.45. Air Canada (AC.TO) shares last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 6,866,943 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,482.50.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

