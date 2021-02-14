Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 85.0% in January

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the January 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

