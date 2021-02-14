Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $203.16

Shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.16 and traded as high as $213.00. Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) shares last traded at $213.00, with a volume of 33,693 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of £263.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.48.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

