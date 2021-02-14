Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Rises By 112.9%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the January 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.5 days.
STKAF stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Stockland has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.
About Stockland
