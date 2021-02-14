Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Rises By 112.9%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the January 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.5 days.

STKAF stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Stockland has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Get Stockland alerts:

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.