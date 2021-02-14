Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Pool accounts for 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Pool by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $337.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

