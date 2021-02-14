Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $552.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $546.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.