Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

