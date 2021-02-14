salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $764,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $240.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

