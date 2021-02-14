Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

WST opened at $294.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

