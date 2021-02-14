Swiss National Bank Sells 57,500 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $557,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.82.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $252.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

