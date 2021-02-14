Ninety One North America Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $153.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $153.69.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.