Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raven Industries makes up approximately 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Raven Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Raven Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 35.0% in the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 523,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Raven Industries by 45.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 95,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,730,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

