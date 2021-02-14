Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 120.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

