Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $665.40 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,875,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

