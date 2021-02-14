Horan Securities Inc. Buys 2,383 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 415,078 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $68.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61.

