Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.